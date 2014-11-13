* USD/INR extends gains to 61.56/57 versus Wednesday's close of 61.4925/5000. * Nifty trading down 0.3 percent, aids USD/INR. * State-run banks buying dollars in both spot and forward markets, say traders. * Some dealers speculate buying could be on behalf of RBI. * Retail inflation slows to 5.52 percent in October from a multi-year low of 6.46 percent a month earlier. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)