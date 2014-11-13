Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Finnvera PLC

Guarantor Republic of Finland

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2021

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.816

Spread 1.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 32.8 basis points

Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CACIB, CITI & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1140297000

