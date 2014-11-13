Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse Centrale DU Credit Immobilier

DE France SA

Guarantor France

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 25, 2018

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 99.9280

Reoffer price 99.9280

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct, November 2018 FRTR

Payment Date November 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CACIB, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme

ISIN FR0012326809

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)