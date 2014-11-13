BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BMW US Capital
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date November 20. 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.436
Yield 2.109 pct
Spread 77 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT
Payment Date November 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Lloyds Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1138357451
