Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JP Morgan)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2016

Coupon 3 month euribor + 25 basis points

Reoffer price 99.899

Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 30 basis points

Payment Date November 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings A3(Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

