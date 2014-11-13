BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BPCE SFH
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 24, 2025
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.701
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct, August 2024 DBR
Payment Date November 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, DZ Bank, Natixis, Nord LB
& Nykredit Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae)