Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 24, 2025

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.701

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct, August 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, DZ Bank, Natixis, Nord LB

& Nykredit Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

