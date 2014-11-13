Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co. Ltd (Beijing Infrastructure)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date January 20, 2020

Coupon 3.250 pct

Reoffer price 99.7530

Reoffer yield 3.303

Spread 167.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the treasury

Payment date January 20, 2015

ISIN XS1134020830

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date November 20, 2017

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.8480

Reoffer yield 2.678 pct

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the treasury

Payment date May 20, 2015

ISIN XS1134020673

* * * *

Common terms

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC & JP Morgan

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing HK

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 200-1

Governing Law HK

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

