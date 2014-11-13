BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co. Ltd (Beijing Infrastructure)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date January 20, 2020
Coupon 3.250 pct
Reoffer price 99.7530
Reoffer yield 3.303
Spread 167.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the treasury
Payment date January 20, 2015
ISIN XS1134020830
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date November 20, 2017
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.8480
Reoffer yield 2.678 pct
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the treasury
Payment date May 20, 2015
ISIN XS1134020673
* * * *
Common terms
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC & JP Morgan
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing HK
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 200-1
Governing Law HK
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: