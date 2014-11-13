BANGALORE, Nov 13 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33100 ICS-201(B22mm) 33700 ICS-102(B22mm) 25300 ICS-103(23mm) 22570 ICS-104(24mm) 30900 ICS-202(26mm) 30800 ICS-105(26mm) 27700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 28700 ICS-105(27mm) 31300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 28300 ICS-105MMA(27) 30100 ICS-105PHR(28) 32000 ICS-105(28mm) 31900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32000 ICS-105(29mm) 32700 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32500 ICS-105(30mm) 33100 ICS-105(31mm) 33600 ICS-106(32mm) 34600 ICS-107(34mm) 43000