BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG (Aareal Bank)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Issue Yield 7.625 pct
Payment Date November 20,2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1TNDK2
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: