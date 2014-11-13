Bangalore, Nov 13 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 47500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 31500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 38000 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 45600 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 100000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 27500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 21000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 17900 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8200 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 25500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 5800 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 28700 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14700 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 19500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 485 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 242 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 468 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 122 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 30100 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 15700 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 27500 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 7300 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 700 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 720 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 675 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 695 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 830 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 900 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1520 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 85000 2. Rapeseed Oil 70500 3. Sunflower Oil 57000 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 76000 6. Sesame Oil 77500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 57900 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 87000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 50500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 54800 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 45000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 56000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 55500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 53000 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 59500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 71500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 60500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 61000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 63500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 81500 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 595 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 645 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 40000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 970 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 990 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified