* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up
0.21 pct.
* Overseas investors buy shares worth 6.90 billion rupees
($112.03 million) on Thursday - NSE.
* Foreign portfolio investors have invested $15.12 bln in Indian
stocks and $23.15 bln in debt so far in 2014 - regulatory data.
* India will also benefit from Brent sliding below $80 per
barrel as it imports nearly 80 pct of its oil requirements.
* Asian stocks fall in early trade on Friday following fresh
signs of slowing Chinese growth.
* The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
falls 0.19 percent.
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla on
watch after earnings.
* Key earnings on Friday: State Bank of India, Tata
Motors, Oil and Natural Gas Corp.
(1 US dollar = 61.5900 Indian rupee)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)