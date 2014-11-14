* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.21 pct. * Overseas investors buy shares worth 6.90 billion rupees ($112.03 million) on Thursday - NSE. * Foreign portfolio investors have invested $15.12 bln in Indian stocks and $23.15 bln in debt so far in 2014 - regulatory data. * India will also benefit from Brent sliding below $80 per barrel as it imports nearly 80 pct of its oil requirements. * Asian stocks fall in early trade on Friday following fresh signs of slowing Chinese growth. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.19 percent. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla on watch after earnings. * Key earnings on Friday: State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (1 US dollar = 61.5900 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)