* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen starting below its Thursday's close of 8.22 percent. * Brent crude crashes below $80 a barrel, to a 4-year low. * US yields also edge down after the end of new supply for the week. * India's 10-year bond yield may start around 8.20 percent and stay in a 8.18 to 8.25 percent range, say traders. * The 150 billion rupee debt sale later in the day will be crucial for intra-day direction. * The 10-year yield touched 8.15 percent intraday on Wednesday, its lowest in more than 15 months. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)