* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls 0.6 pct after Sept-qtr earnings. * Sun's Q2 profit rose by 15 pct to 15.72 billion rupees. * Profit were in line with estimates despite hopes of a better show after unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries reported higher earnings earlier - Traders. * Taro's quarterly profit grew by 49 pct to a record level of $143 mln. * Profit-taking also seen as the Sun Pharma stock hit a record high of 932.50 rupees earlier this week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)