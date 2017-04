* Cipla falls 0.4 pct after July-Sept earnings. * Drugmaker's Q2 profit fell 16 pct to 2.99 billion rupees ($48.6 million) on sluggish exports. * Export sales in the quarter fell by 4.6 percent. - Company presentation. * Exports mainly hit by higher captive consumption of raw materials, more focus on integration into new markets - Analysts ($1 = 61.5900 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)