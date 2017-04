* USD/INR trades stronger at 61.62/63 versus Thursday's close of 61.5450/5600. * Gains in the domestic share market, however, may limit rise in the pair. * Nifty trading flat in pre-open trade. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. * Index of the dollar versus six majors up 0.25 percent. * Traders expect the rupee to hold in a 61.45 to 61.65 range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)