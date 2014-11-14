* Tata Power falls 2.4 percent after July-September
earnings.
* The company posted a loss of 777.6 million rupees ($12.62
million) for the September quarter.
* Consensus expectation for FY15 may see substantial revision
downwards - traders.
* Mean estimate for FY15 earnings per share at 5.57 rupees-
Reuters Data.
* Weak performance led by no accounting of compensatory tariff
at Mundra plant and poor performance at coal mines.
* Stress continues on cashflows due to delay in compensatory
tariff for Mundra plant, the company said on Thursday.
($1 = 61.6250 Indian rupee)
