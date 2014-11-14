* Tata Power falls 2.4 percent after July-September earnings. * The company posted a loss of 777.6 million rupees ($12.62 million) for the September quarter. * Consensus expectation for FY15 may see substantial revision downwards - traders. * Mean estimate for FY15 earnings per share at 5.57 rupees- Reuters Data. * Weak performance led by no accounting of compensatory tariff at Mundra plant and poor performance at coal mines. * Stress continues on cashflows due to delay in compensatory tariff for Mundra plant, the company said on Thursday. ($1 = 61.6250 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)