* BSE index gains 0.23 pct; NSE index is up
0.24 pct.
* State Bank of India gains 1.6 pct, Tata Motors
up 1.3 pct ahead of earnings later in the day.
* Other blue-chips also gain on continued foreign buying.
* Larsen and Toubro gains 0.7 pct, while Axis Bank
is up 1.1 pct.
* Overseas investors buy shares worth 6.90 billion rupees ($112
million) on Thursday - NSE data.
* Foreign portfolio investors have invested $15.12 bln in Indian
stocks and $23.15 bln in debt so far in 2014 - regulatory data.
