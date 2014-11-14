* BSE index gains 0.23 pct; NSE index is up 0.24 pct. * State Bank of India gains 1.6 pct, Tata Motors up 1.3 pct ahead of earnings later in the day. * Other blue-chips also gain on continued foreign buying. * Larsen and Toubro gains 0.7 pct, while Axis Bank is up 1.1 pct. * Overseas investors buy shares worth 6.90 billion rupees ($112 million) on Thursday - NSE data. * Foreign portfolio investors have invested $15.12 bln in Indian stocks and $23.15 bln in debt so far in 2014 - regulatory data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)