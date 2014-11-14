* State Bank of India extends gains, up 3 pct.
* Marks highest intraday level since May 26.
* Better-than-expected asset quality in Q2 helps, say traders.
* Fresh slippages at 77 billion rupees ($1.25 billion) compared
with 99.32 bln in Q1, the company says.
* Also, fresh restructuring at 34.5 bln rupees compared with
57.02 bln rupees in Q1, the company says.
* Lender reported a 30.5 pct increase in profit, but lagged
estimates as provisions for bad loans increased.
(1 US dollar = 61.6400 Indian rupee)
