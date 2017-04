* Shares in associate units of State Bank of India surge. * The lender says it is close to coming up with a roadmap on associate bank mergers. * State Bank of Travancore surges 5.3 percent, while State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur jumps 5.4 percent. * State Bank of Mysore soars 6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)