* Indian markets to largely track global events for direction.
* Japanese growth data on Monday to provide direction early on.
* Caution to prevail in domestic markets ahead of RBI policy
review on Dec. 2.
* Bonds may continue to retreat after touching more than
15-month highs on Nov. 13.
* Continued fall in global crude prices to support sentiment for
debt.
* 10-year bond seen in an 8.15 to 8.35 percent
range next week.
* Rupee seen in a 61.50 to 62.00 range early next week
and a broad 61.20 to 62.20 band next week.
* NSE index seen holding between 8,300 and 8,500 range
for the week.
* With July-September earnings reporting season almost over,
stock investors would focus on foreign flows.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
No set date: Oct. trade deficit
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)