* Indian markets to largely track global events for direction. * Japanese growth data on Monday to provide direction early on. * Caution to prevail in domestic markets ahead of RBI policy review on Dec. 2. * Bonds may continue to retreat after touching more than 15-month highs on Nov. 13. * Continued fall in global crude prices to support sentiment for debt. * 10-year bond seen in an 8.15 to 8.35 percent range next week. * Rupee seen in a 61.50 to 62.00 range early next week and a broad 61.20 to 62.20 band next week. * NSE index seen holding between 8,300 and 8,500 range for the week. * With July-September earnings reporting season almost over, stock investors would focus on foreign flows. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH No set date: Oct. trade deficit (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)