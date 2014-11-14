Nov 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 8, 2021

Coupon 0.6 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.6 pct

Payment Date January 8, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB27D5

