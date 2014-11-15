MUMBAI Nov 15 India's foreign investment
regulator has approved raising the foreign holding limit in
second-biggest private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd but
counts its parent's holding as foreign, the Business Standard
newspaper reported on Saturday.
Counting the 22.50 percent stake owned by mortgage lender
Housing Development Finance Corp and two of its units
in HDFC Bank would limit capacity for any further foreign fund
raising by the bank, the report said, citing an unidentified
government official.
An HDFC Bank spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
HDFC Bank said it May it has plans to raise as much as 100
billion rupees by selling shares.
HDFC Ltd is an Indian mortgage lender but is 77.85 percent
owned by foreigners, according to stock exchange data.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing
by Paul Tait)