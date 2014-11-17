* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange down 0.28 pct. * Asian stocks fall as Japan slips into recession. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.26 percent. * Brent crude jumps almost $2 a barrel a day after prices crashed to four-year lows below $80. * Overseas investors buy shares worth 6.96 billion rupees ($112.79 million) on Friday - NSE. * Shares of Tata Motors, Oil and Natural Gas Corp on watch after earnings. (1 US dollar = 61.7050 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)