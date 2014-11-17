* Britannia Industries jumps as much as 4.9 pct to a record high of 1,703.90 rupees. * Sept-qtr operating profit higher than what some analysts had expected. * Cost control, improvement in dairy and international business help - Analysts. (1 US dollar = 61.7050 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)