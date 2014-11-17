* Tata Motors shares gain 2.7 pct after July-Sept earnings. * Key unit Jaguar Land Rover's operating margin at 19.4 percent bests some estimates - traders. * Better operating profit led by strong margins in JLR more than compensates for higher losses in domestic business - Jefferies * Tata Motors needs to raise equity capital to shore up its debilitated balance sheet, Jefferies added. * Kotak raises its price target on Tata Motors to 680 rupees from 570 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)