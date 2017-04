* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.20 percent. * Risk aversion back globally after Japan data shows the country unexpectedly fell into recession in the third quarter. * The rise in global crude oil prices however will limit a very sharp fall in yields. * 10-yr seen in a 8.18 to 8.24 percent range during the session. * Fall in U.S. yields due to benign inflation also aids. * Most Asian share markets skid after Japanese data raises fears of global deflation. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)