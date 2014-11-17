* State Bank of India's shares gain as much as 2.9 pct to their highest intraday level since April 2011 * Better-than-expected asset quality in Q2 continues to help, say traders. * Asset quality continues to get better with six consecutive improvements in impairment asset formation ratio - Jefferies. * Separately, SBI said improving loan quality will take time for Indian banks. * SBI shares up 2.5 pct at 0449 GMT after a 2.5 pct rise on Friday * Stock up 61.8 pct YTD vs a 32.7 pct gain in the NSE index . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)