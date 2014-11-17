US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat, IBM pulls Dow lower
* U.S. economy shows only modest signs of inflation pressure -Fed
* Housing Development Finance Corp falls 1.5 pct * HDFC Bank falls 1.7 pct. * India counts HDFC stake in HDFC Bank as foreign - report. * HDFC has to bring down stake in HDFC Bank to make room for foreign investment in the bank - Traders. * HDFC is an Indian mortgage lender but is 77.85 percent owned by foreigners, according to stock exchange data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* U.S. economy shows only modest signs of inflation pressure -Fed
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to early afternoon)