* Housing Development Finance Corp falls 1.5 pct * HDFC Bank falls 1.7 pct. * India counts HDFC stake in HDFC Bank as foreign - report. * HDFC has to bring down stake in HDFC Bank to make room for foreign investment in the bank - Traders. * HDFC is an Indian mortgage lender but is 77.85 percent owned by foreigners, according to stock exchange data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)