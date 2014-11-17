* BSE index falls 0.2 percent, while the NSE index is down 0.23 percent. * Asian stocks slide as Japan slips into recession. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.26 percent. * Brent crude jumps almost $2 a barrel a day after prices crashed to four-year lows below $80. * Financial stocks lead declines. * Housing Development Finance Corp falls 1.5 percent, HDFC Bank is down 1.7 percent on foreign investment worries. * ICICI Bank falls 0.8 percent, while Axis Bank is down 1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)