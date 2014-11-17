* A record-high foreign ownership in Indian stocks, indicating the consensus bullishness creates the biggest risk to markets, Bank of America Merrill Lynch says. * The overweight position in India is the biggest ever for global emerging market funds - BofA. * Adds financial stocks continue to remain the highest "overweight" sector for foreign institutional investors. * Says software on the other hand reached an all-time high "underweight" for overseas investors. * Also, ownership in some state-run banks such as State Bank of India is still significantly below the previous peaks. * Remains positive on energy reforms and believes progress on it could lead to FII buying in state-run oil companies. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)