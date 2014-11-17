* JSW Energy shares surge as much as 14.6 pct to their highest since April 2011 * Heading towards their biggest single-day gain. * JSW Energy to buy two hydropower projects from Jaiprakash Power Ventures for 97 billion rupees ($1.57 billion). * Company drops plans to acquire the Bina power plant; accordingly, the transaction value appears lower versus speculation - analysts. * JSW up 49.9 pct YTD vs a 32.5 pct gain in the NSE index . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)