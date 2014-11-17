* Balkrishna Industries slumps 8.4 pct, adding to Friday's 16.6 pct decline. * Sept-qtr net profit fell 16.5 pct to 901.6 million rupees ($14.62 million). * Price cuts following global rivals weighed - Analysts. * Price cuts negated the potential impact of rubber price trading near five-year low. * Sept-qtr cost of material consumed as a percentage of total income at 55 pct, compared with 50.55 pct for the June quarter - Reuters Calculations. (1 US dollar = 61.6650 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)