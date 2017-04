* USD/INR little changed at 61.69 vs its previous close of 61.72/73. * Asian currencies stronger to mixed versus dollar. * 50-share Nifty down 0.19 pct. * The rupee stable, but volatility high in the dollar index as Japan slips into recession. * Japan GDP shrinks 1.6 pct in July-Sept vs 2.1 pct rise expected. See