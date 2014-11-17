Peru's Southern Copper workers mark 10 days on strike
LIMA, April 19 Workers at miner Southern Copper in Peru completed their tenth day of an indefinite strike on Wednesday, though the company said it had not significantly impacted output.
** Fenner falls more than 8 pct, making it the top percentage loser on FTSE 250, after UBS cuts its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy" citing negative outlook for its engineering conveyor solutions unit.
** The brokerage also cuts its target price on Fenner's stock to 300 pence from 380 pence - news that pushes shares of the maker of conveyor belts for the mining industry to a more than four-year low of 264.2 pence.
** Last week, Fenner posted a decline in FY pretax profit as its engineering conveyor solutions unit bore the brunt of the slowdown in mining activity in Australia.
** "With further fears around deteriorating pricing in Australia and an outlook for flat earnings growth as a base case, we find it hard to remain positive on a 12-month view," UBS analysts say in a note. (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
AMSTERDAM, April 19 Sarin or a similar banned toxin was used in an attack in Syria's Idlib province on April 4 that killed nearly 90 people, the global chemical weapons watchdog said on Wednesday.