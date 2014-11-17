* BSE index rose as much as 0.5 pct to all-time high of 28,185.78 * NSE index gained 0.44 pct to a life high of 8,426.8. * India's trade deficit narrowed to $13.35 billion in October, government data showed on Tuesday. * The deficit stood at $14.25 billion in September. * Blue-chips, including consumer discretionary stocks, gain. * Asian Paints gains 3 pct, while ITC is up 0.3 pct. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)