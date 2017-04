* India's benchmark 5-yr OIS rate down 5 bps at 7.42 pct. * 1-year OIS rate also falls 5 bps to 8.01 pct. * Traders say global risk-off leading to receiving in OIS. * However, sharp fall unlikely ahead of upcoming RBI policy review. * OIS rates tracking moves in debt market, but sharp falls unlikely. * Five-year to have good support around 7.40 pct, while 1-yr seen falling maximum to about 7.90 pct. * Market to remain choppy ahead of policy review on Dec. 2. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)