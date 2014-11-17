* Government may introduce the bill for good and services tax (GST) reform, in winter session of the parliament - media reports. * Finance minister in July said the government aims for legislation this year to implement GST. * GST implementation likely only in 2016, and in phases, UBS analysts Gautam Chhaochharia and Sanjena Dadawala said in a report. * Says biggest beneficiaries will be sectors with a high percentage of the market occupied by unorganised participants. * UBS' GST beneficiaries: Ceramic tiles - Kajaria Ceramics Durables - Bajaj Electricals, Havells India, TTK Prestige Packaged foods - Britannia Industries, Dabur India Apparel - Page Industries, Raymond Battery maker - Exide Industries * Adds clarity awaited on compensation for potential loss to states, petroleum products inclusion. * Says GST will likely result in higher tax revenues of over 1 pct of GDP. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)