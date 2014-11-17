Nov 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Shui On Land Ltd (Shui)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date November 24, 2017
Coupon 8.7 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 8.7 pct
Payment Date November 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas,
Credit Suisse,Deutsche Bank & Standard Chartered
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
