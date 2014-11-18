* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up
0.04 pct.
* Japanese shares led a tentative recovery in Asian shares on
U.S. acquisitions and ECB stimulus hopes.
* The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 0.04 percent.
* Overseas investors buy shares worth 6.56 billion rupees
($106.28 million) on Monday - NSE.
* Indian shares hit new peak on Monday with SBI leading
state-run lenders' rally.
* Australian, Indian leaders target free trade pact, economic
boost.
(1 US dollar = 61.7250 Indian rupee)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)