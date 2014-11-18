* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.04 pct. * Japanese shares led a tentative recovery in Asian shares on U.S. acquisitions and ECB stimulus hopes. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.04 percent. * Overseas investors buy shares worth 6.56 billion rupees ($106.28 million) on Monday - NSE. * Indian shares hit new peak on Monday with SBI leading state-run lenders' rally. * Australian, Indian leaders target free trade pact, economic boost. (1 US dollar = 61.7250 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)