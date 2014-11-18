* India's finance minister's perspective on reform: many small
steps often make a bigger bang than the so-called 'big bang
reforms', Citigroup said in a report.
* The investment bank hosted India's Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley at an investor interaction.
* Adds the minister is focussing on process, building
credibility with investors through policy consistency.
* "We were impressed... believe the market should be too," Citi
said in the report.
* Highlights goods and services tax, changes to land acquisition
and labour laws as key reforms in the pipeline.
* Says minister sees high cost of capital, bank financing,
contract enforcement, and weak global environment as challenges.
