* India's finance minister's perspective on reform: many small steps often make a bigger bang than the so-called 'big bang reforms', Citigroup said in a report. * The investment bank hosted India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an investor interaction. * Adds the minister is focussing on process, building credibility with investors through policy consistency. * "We were impressed... believe the market should be too," Citi said in the report. * Highlights goods and services tax, changes to land acquisition and labour laws as key reforms in the pipeline. * Says minister sees high cost of capital, bank financing, contract enforcement, and weak global environment as challenges.