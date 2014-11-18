* USD/INR seen opening near Monday's close of 61.73/74. * ECB President Mario Draghi raises prospects of further stimulus steps in euro zone. * Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar. * Investors brace for FOMC minutes this week. * Nifty futures in Singapore currently down 0.05 pct. * Index of the dollar versus six majors down 0.15 pct. * Pair seen trading at 61.75/78 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade.