MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen range-bound vs its 8.18 pct close on Monday. * Brent and U.S. crude ended lower on worries over Japan's recession. See O/R * ECB President Mario Draghi raises prospects of further stimulus steps in euro zone. * Investors brace for FOMC minutes this week.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M