* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening little changed versus Wednesday's 8.16 percent close. * Rise in U.S. yields may hurt, but lower oil prices to limit upside to yields. * U.S. yields rise as Fed Oct meet minutes provide no fresh insight into where interest rates are headed. * Global crude oil prices continue to fall. * Investors to stay wary of adding large positions ahead of RBI's monetary policy review on Dec. 2. * 10-yr seen in a 8.10 to 8.25 percent range until the policy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)