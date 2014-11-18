* Shares of jewellery companies fall after India's central bank said it was discussing increasing restrictions on gold imports. * Titan Company Ltd falls 1.15 percent while Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd and Shree Ganesh Jewellery House are down 1.71 pct and 0.19 pct, respectively. * On Monday, Reserve Bank of India deputy governor S.S. Mundra said policymakers are concerned that higher gold imports will worsen the trade deficit, after data showed India's gold imports in October surged nearly four-fold to $4.18 billion from a year ago.