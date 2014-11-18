* Shares of jewellery companies fall after India's central bank
said it was discussing increasing restrictions on gold imports.
* Titan Company Ltd falls 1.15 percent while
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd and Shree Ganesh
Jewellery House are down 1.71 pct and 0.19 pct,
respectively.
* On Monday, Reserve Bank of India deputy governor S.S. Mundra
said policymakers are concerned that higher gold imports will
worsen the trade deficit, after data showed India's gold imports
in October surged nearly four-fold to $4.18 billion from a year
ago.