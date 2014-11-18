* Indian shares edge up on strong buying in state-owned banks
and metal companies on expectations of a rebound in economic
activity.
* The NSE index is up 0.16 pct at 8,444.25 after
touching a record high of 8,454.50 earlier in the day.
* The BSE index is higher 0.28 pct at 28,256.80 after hitting a
new high of 28,282.85.
* Gains are supported by foreign inflows through exchange-traded
funds - traders.
* Overseas investors bought shares worth $106.28 million on
Monday, adding to $1.66 billion in fresh inflows so far this
month.
* NSE's public sector bank index is 1.09 percent
higher, led by gains in Punjab National Bank and IDBI
Bank Ltd.
* Among mining and metal companies, Sesa Sterlite Ltd
is up 3.11 pct, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd higher 1.59
pct and NMDC Ltd up 0.56 pct.
* India's finance minister emphasised need for incremental
reforms, saying many small steps often make a bigger bang than
the so-called 'big bang reforms', Citigroup said in a report.