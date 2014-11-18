* Indian shares edge up on strong buying in state-owned banks and metal companies on expectations of a rebound in economic activity. * The NSE index is up 0.16 pct at 8,444.25 after touching a record high of 8,454.50 earlier in the day. * The BSE index is higher 0.28 pct at 28,256.80 after hitting a new high of 28,282.85. * Gains are supported by foreign inflows through exchange-traded funds - traders. * Overseas investors bought shares worth $106.28 million on Monday, adding to $1.66 billion in fresh inflows so far this month. * NSE's public sector bank index is 1.09 percent higher, led by gains in Punjab National Bank and IDBI Bank Ltd. * Among mining and metal companies, Sesa Sterlite Ltd is up 3.11 pct, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd higher 1.59 pct and NMDC Ltd up 0.56 pct. * India's finance minister emphasised need for incremental reforms, saying many small steps often make a bigger bang than the so-called 'big bang reforms', Citigroup said in a report.