* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.16 percent. * Fall in global crude oil prices aids sentiment for debt. * Investors however remain cautious ahead of the central bank's policy review on Dec. 2. * Brent crude slips below $79 a barrel as oil prices struggle to find a floor ahead of next week's critical OPEC meeting. * Traders await minutes of the U.S. Fed's policy meeting due later this week. * 10-yr bond yield seen in a 8.12 to 8.22 percent range this week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)