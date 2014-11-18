* Indian shares trading flat, paring gains from earlier in the session, dragged down by a 2.24 percent decline in index-heavyweight Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd * HDFC Ltd falls on concern the mortgage lender will have to shed some of its holdings in HDFC Bank Ltd after India's foreign investment regulator classified the parent's holdings in the banking subsidiary as foreign investment. * The broader NSE index is trading 0.1 percent higher after earlier gaining as much as 0.28 percent to a record high. * Gains in public sector banking stocks and metal companies limit fall. * Sesa Sterlite is up 3.7 percent and Punjab National Bank is trading 2.4 percent higher on foreign inflows through exchange traded funds.