* Indian shares trading flat, paring gains from earlier in the
session, dragged down by a 2.24 percent decline in
index-heavyweight Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
* HDFC Ltd falls on concern the mortgage lender will have to
shed some of its holdings in HDFC Bank Ltd after
India's foreign investment regulator classified the parent's
holdings in the banking subsidiary as foreign investment.
* The broader NSE index is trading 0.1 percent higher
after earlier gaining as much as 0.28 percent to a record high.
* Gains in public sector banking stocks and metal companies
limit fall.
* Sesa Sterlite is up 3.7 percent and Punjab National
Bank is trading 2.4 percent higher on foreign inflows
through exchange traded funds.