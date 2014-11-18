MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* USD/INR pares gains to trade at 61.75 vs Monday's close of 61.73/74. * Custodian banks seen selling dollars. * Pair earlier hit one-month high of 61.8750 on dollar buying by oil firms. * Index of the dollar versus six majors down 0.25 pct. * Investors awaiting this week minutes of U.S. Fed's policy meeting. * The 50-share NSE Nifty almost flat, after earlier gaining as much as 0.28 percent to touch a record high.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M