* USD/INR pares gains to trade at 61.75 vs Monday's close of 61.73/74. * Custodian banks seen selling dollars. * Pair earlier hit one-month high of 61.8750 on dollar buying by oil firms. * Index of the dollar versus six majors down 0.25 pct. * Investors awaiting this week minutes of U.S. Fed's policy meeting. * The 50-share NSE Nifty almost flat, after earlier gaining as much as 0.28 percent to touch a record high.