** BBA Aviation Plc's shares fall as much as 4.3
pct, after the aircraft services provider says its ASIG unit has
lost a ground handling contract at John F. Kennedy International
Airport from next year.
** The firm also says it will take a charge of $15 mln in
Q4, due to a probe by the U.S. DoJ into payments made by its in
South America by its agents and employees.
** With its largest intraday loss in six months, the stock
is among the top percentage losers on London's FTSE-250 Midcap
Index
** Jefferies analyst Joe Spooner trims his FY15 pretax
profit forecast by 3.9 pct to $191.9 mln to reflect the contract
loss, but says a one-off U.S. tax settlement benefits should
offset the probe related charge.