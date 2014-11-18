Bangalore, Nov 18 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 47800 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 32000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 38050 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 45500 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 100000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 27500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 21000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 17700 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8200 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 25500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 6000 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 28400 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14800 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 19500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 485 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 260 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 468 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 125 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 30200 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 15600 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 27500 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 7300 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 690 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 715 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 675 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 695 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 825 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 900 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1510 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 83500 2. Rapeseed Oil 70500 3. Sunflower Oil 57000 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 76000 6. Sesame Oil 77500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 55000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 86000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 50000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 55000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 44500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 54600 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 54500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 53000 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 57000 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 71500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 59500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 59000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 65000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 81000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 590 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 640 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 40500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 980 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1000 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified